$18M worth of ganja found at Unity

One person has been arrested following the discovery of 300lbs of ganja at Unity, East Coast Demerara.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said its ranks were conducting an operation today when the bust was made.

During the operation, the ranks found a 17ft wooden boat containing a large fertilizer bag stashed with marijuana. The discovery was made along the Unity foreshore.

A further search of a nearby coconut grove nearby led to the discovery of an additional 17 bags of marijuana.

The 18 bags weighed a total of 300lbs valued $18M.