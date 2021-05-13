186 new Covid-19 cases recorded

A total of 186 new cases were detected from 1,364 tests. An updated dashboard by the Health Ministry saw the total confirmed cases moving up to 14,845.

There are 12 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 111 in institutional isolation, 1696 in home isolation and eight in institutional quarantine. Active cases are now down to 1,819 while 12,693 recoveries were recorded.

Since the pandemic started, 133,695 individuals were tested – of which 7429 males and 7416 females were positive.

From the new cases, 28 were from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 86 from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), seven from Region Five (Demerara-Mahaica), 25 in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), 21 in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), 16 in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and three in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

There were no new positives in Regions One (Barima-Waini), Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and cases remains at 1097, 408 and 270 respectively.

Current hotspots are Tushen in Region Three; Georgetown, Diamond, Kitty, Sophia and Mon Repos in Region Four; New Amsterdam in Region Six; Bartica in Region Seven; and Amelia’s Ward in Region Ten.

Latest statistics have shown that 161,886 persons received their first dose of the vaccine, while 18,526 are completely vaccinated. Region 10 continues to lag behind with a 10 per cent coverage of the adult population while Region Six leads with 40 per cent.