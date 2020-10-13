18-Y-O suspect arrested for murder of Albouystown teen

An 18-year-old lad has been arrested while his colleagues remain on the run following the murder of 16-year-old Jumal Park of Non Pareil Street, Albouystown.

The incident occurred at around 10:00hrs this morning.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the murder was reportedly committed by a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old of La Penitence; and an 18-year-old of West Ruimveldt.

Park was at work at a wash bay in the area when the three perpetrators approached and began to attack him.

The victim, as a result, ran south into a yard where he was stabbed to the left side of his chest and to his right upper arm by the 19-year-old, while the other suspects lashed him with the wood.

The victim, after being injured, ran into the house of the said yard through an open southern door and fell on the kitchen floor.

The owner of the house, who was at home at the time, having heard the commotion went and stood at his southern door to prevent the suspects from entering and in the process he was stabbed on the left wrist by the 19-year-old.

The suspects then made good their escape running west on Front Road, West Ruimveldt and north on Hunter Street to an unknown direction.

Park was taken to Georgetown Public hospital by the home owner where he was pronounced dead.

The body was checked and a stabbed wound was seen to the left side of his chest and his upper right hand.

Efforts are ongoing to arrest the other two suspects as investigations continue.