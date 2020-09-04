18-Y-O lands in Court for allegedly knocking out stepdad’s teeth

Eighteen-year-old Courtney Johnson was on Thursday released on $45,000 bail after he was arraigned for assault, allegedly knocking out two of his stepfather’s teeth.

Johnson, of Lot 33 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the charge was read to him.

Police stated that on June 11, 2020, at Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he unlawfully inflicted grievous bodily harm on Michael Thomas.

The court heart that on the day in question, Thomas went into his home and saw his stepson in the company of a female. He asked both of them to leave his home, and proceeded outside.

The teenager, who armed himself with a stick, exited the house and dealt his stepdad a lash to the face. The man later realised that two of his teeth had been knocked out.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and sent away. The matter was reported, and the teenager was arrested.

The court was also informed that on August 28, 2020, the teen chopped his stepdad on the hand. That matter is being investigated.

The teen was released on bail after he pleaded not guilty to the charge. He will make his next court appearance on October 16, 2020.