An 18-year-old unvaccinated lad from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) has died as a result of Covid-19.

This takes the country’s death toll to 1024.

The country also recorded 50 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 38,618.

There are ten persons in the ICU, 43 in institutional isolation, 757 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 36,784.