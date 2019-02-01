18-y-o Barbadian accused of killing mother, 2 others

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — An 18-year-old youth accused of killing his mother and a University of the West Indies (UWI) lecturer, is to re-appear in court on February 28.

Romario Antonio Roach, appeared in court charged with murdering his mother, Joann Roach, 38, whose partially decomposed body was discovered in a watercourse in St Lucy, north-west of here on January 21.

He is also charged with the murder of American born educator, Dr Sarah Sutrina, 68, whose mutilated body was discovered on January 22 in St Lucy.

Police are also alleging that Roach murdered Tyrone Austin, 68, whose body was discovered in a bushy area at Wanstead Gardens, St James on December 18, 2018.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Wanda Blair and was remanded until February 28. Prior to that he will appear in another court on February 6.