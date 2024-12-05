18-Y-O arrested for murder of miner

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating the alleged murder of Elijah Daniels, a 24-year-old Miner of Kurutuka Village, Upper Cuyuni River.

At about 16:00 hrs yesterday (Wednesday), the victim arrived at the GPHC and was seen and examined by doctors on duty and admitted as a patient in a critical condition.

A Police Corporal visited the victim at GPHC but was unable to obtain a statement due to his critical condition. At about 19:00 hrs last evening, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Dr. Lewis. The body of the deceased was placed into GPHC’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Today (Friday), between 08:00 hrs and 14:30 hrs, a joint operation was conducted by the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force which resulted in the capture of the suspect Brian Roberts. He was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested.

He was taken into custody and escorted to Eteringbang Police Station where he remains in custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

— BACKGROUND REPORT

Investigations revealed that the victim and suspect are related (brother-in-law) and live together at Kurutuka Village, Upper Cuyuni River. At around 21:00 hrs on December 3rd, 2024, the suspect who was under the influence of alcohol, went home and saw his 17-year-old sister asleep in her hammock and he dealt her two lashes with a cutlass.

She then ran into nearby bushes and hid herself. About 10 minutes later, (08:40 hours) the victim, Elijah Daniels (and reputed husband of the 17-year-old) came home and his brother-in-law (suspect) dealt him several chops to his face after which the suspect escaped on foot.

The victim’s reputed wife heard the commotion and emerged from the bushes and found the victim lying on the ground with chop wounds on his face and hands.

She then raised an alarm and the victim was assisted by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Kurutuku Health Post where he was seen and examined by Medic Michael Lewis who immediately transferred him to GPHC.

