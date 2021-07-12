18-month-old drowns in bucket of water

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 18-month-old Orinda August of Pottsville, Kwakwani, Berbice River who was on Sunday found dead in a bucket of water.

It is suspected that the child met her demise between 17:30hrs and 18:10hrs.

According to the Police, the child’s mother Amanda Wills left home to attend a funeral in the company of her other children – a seven-year-old male and a 15-year-old female.

At the time, the sister was upstairs with the child while her brother Tyrel Williams was downstairs playing.

Williams later went upstairs to check on his siblings.

Upon checking he saw the sister sleeping.

He made further checks and discovered the child lying head down in a bucket of water.

The child was pulled out by her brother who then raised an alarm.

Little August was rushed to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said no marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of the child’s body and that no foul play is suspected.