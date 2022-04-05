18 Guyanese women complete ExxonMobil Foundation global leadership training

Eighteen Guyanese women have graduated from the Global Women in Management (GWIM) programme, after six months of training in leadership and management skills.

The ExxonMobil Foundation-sponsored programme was launched last September. The participants were drawn from NGOs, community institutions, women’s associations, and business.

GWIM is designed to build the individual’s capacity so they could strengthen the capacity of their institutions and businesses by implementing high quality, replicable projects that advance their own communities.

At a recent graduation ceremony, leadership coach and guest speaker Rawle Dundas urged the participants to ensure they utilise their new knowledge.

“My challenge to you is to stride forward confidently with those new tools, understanding that tools are only as good as the hands of the person who uses them. But because you special women have embraced this initiative of being leaders, and not just another person in a management position or in a position of responsibility, you know your role as leaders is about making a difference.”

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil Guyana’s Community Relations Manager Suzie De Abreu noted that the company’s support for the programme was in keeping with its core beliefs.

“Enhancing the communities in which we live and operate is an important aspect of ExxonMobil Guyana’s social responsibility. Providing opportunities like this programme forms part of our commitment to women’s empowerment and knowing, as we do, that empowered women empower others, I am truly excited to see how you infuse that into your communities.”

The programme offered weekly, live facilitated sessions along with self-guided assignments, group work, and workshops. Participants also received coaching and are now part of a global and country-level alumni network of almost 1,000 women from 77 countries.

The ExxonMobil Foundation has invested some $40 million in the local GWIM project in support of women empowerment.