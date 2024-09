Police in Regional Division Six have successfully conducted an ‘eradication exercise’ at Bartica, Region Seven during which a cannabis farm was destroyed.

According to a statement from Police Headquarters, the farm, which was some 7 acres, had an estimated value of $17 million.

Three camps and ten live 12-gauge cartridges were found at the location.

The ganja plants were destroyed by fire while the 12-gauge cartridges were lodged at the Police Station.

No arrest has been made.

