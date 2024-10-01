$17M Industrial Technology Dept at Patentia Secondary School commissioned

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, today commissioned the newly constructed Industrial Technology Department at the Patentia Secondary School in Region Three.

The facility, valued at $17 million and constructed by Spectre Construction, marks a significant step in the Ministry of Education’s ongoing efforts to enhance technical and vocational education in schools across the country.

This new building, located within the school’s compound, is part of the Ministry’s broader vision to ensure that all students graduate with exposure to critical skills such as Technical Drawing and Building Technology, positioning them for success in both further education and the workforce. Construction of the facility began on July 15, 2023, and was completed in early November 2023, under the supervision of engineer Dominique Yan.

Minister Manickchand, in her remarks, underscored the Ministry’s vision to create a well-rounded and capable generation of students. “We are committed to ensuring that every child is equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed, not just academically, but as contributing members of society,” the Minister said. “This new TVET block is another step towards achieving that goal, by creating spaces that are conducive to hands-on learning and practical education.”

Managed by a Graduate Head of Department and supported by two staff members, the Industrial Technology Department caters to students from Grades 7 to 11. All grades participate in Technical Drawing, while Grades 10 and 11 also study Building Technology.

The headteacher of Patentia Secondary, Ms. Lavern Carryl, emphasized that this is not an extension but a brand-new, purpose-built facility designed to improve the learning experience for both students and staff.

Patentia Secondary, with a current enrollment of 724 students and 57 teachers, stands as a beacon of quality education in the region. The new Industrial Technology Department provides a more comfortable and conducive learning environment, which has been welcomed by both students and teachers alike.

The Ministry of Education continues to invest in projects like these, creating spaces that foster hands-on learning and personal development. These efforts are part of a larger goal to ensure that every child can graduate as a well-rounded, contributing member of society.

--- ---