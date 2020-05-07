17-Y-O murder accused remains on the run; 11 recaptured after escaping from Sophia Holding Centre

Stringent measures by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) led to the recapture of eleven out of twelve juvenile who escaped from the Sophia Holding Centre at around 23:30h on Tuesday.

According to reports, the teen attacked two police officers who were on guard at the time.

After the two cops were attacked, an alarm was raised and searches were conducted in some of the nearby communities where five of the teens were recaptured and taken back into the facility. The others were later recaptured.

The lone juvenile still on the run is a 17-year-old of Leopold & Cross streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown who was on remand for murder.