17-Y-O dies as country records 7 more Covid-19 deaths

The Health Ministry today recorded seven more Covid-related deaths, taking the country’s overall toll to 368.

The latest fatalities are three women ages 63, 58, and 53; and four males ages 78, 76, 75, and 17.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at a medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Female 63 Demerara- Mahaica May 22 Female 58 Demerara- Mahaica May 23 Male 78 Mahaica- Berbice May 24 Male 76 Cuyuni- Mazaruni May 23 Male 17 Demerara- Mahaica May 24 Male 75 Essequibo Islands- West Demerara May 24 Female 53 Mahaica- Berbice May 22

There are now 19 persons in the ICU, 97 in institutional isolation, and 1,783 in home isolation.

Today, the country recorded 85 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 16,320.

Meanwhile, 14,053 persons have recovered.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.17), which are in effect until May 31, 2021. This order emphasises:

the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.