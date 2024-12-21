17-Y-O bandit shot dead during robbery on Aubrey Barker Road

A teenager was shot dead by a security guard on Friday night after robbing two females along Aubrey Barker Road, Georgetown.

The dead bandit has been identified as Carl Rolland Reid called ‘Carloo Reid’, a 17-year-old resident of Tucville Squatting Area, Georgetown.

The incident occurred sometime around 21:10h on the northern side of Aubrey Barker Road.

Based on police reports, a 45-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were standing on the northern side of Aubrey Barker Road, at the junction of Kaikan Street, North Ruimveldt, waiting on transportation.

Two armed males on a black motorcycle, CL 7753, subsequently stopped in front of the victims. The two suspects came off the bike, each with a gun in hand, approached the victims and told them not to say anything. The victims were ordered to hand over their belongings and complied.

At the time, the mother had a handbag valued at $5,000 which contained her cellphone valued at $65,000 and $12,000 cash while her daughter had a cellphone valued at $200,000, a $35,000 gold chain and a $5,000 handbag with $4,000 cash inside – all of which were handed over to the bandits.

During the robbery, a 30-year-old Supernumerary Constable was on duty at a guard hut on the northern side of the road, in close proximity to where the victims were. He was guarding ‘Awen 9’ Chinese Supermarket, on the southern side of Aubrey Barker Road. He was armed with the private security firm’s 9mm pistol and one magazine containing 15 live matching rounds.

As the Supernumerary Constable stepped out of the hut, one of the suspects discharged four rounds in his direction. The Constable returned fire, discharging all the rounds in his firearm in the direction of the two suspects. The 17-year-old suspect (Reid) fell to the centre of the road, motionless in a pool of blood, with what appears to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The other suspect went onto the motorcycle and rode away west on Aubrey Barker Road, and escaped the scene.

Detectives found seven 9mm spent shells at the scene. Also, the 15-year-old victim’s cell phone was found in Reid’s pants crutch, as well as one Black toy gun was found on the road next to his body. The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a PME.

Several CCTV cameras were seen in the area and will be reviewed.

Meanwhile, the Police anti-crime patrols were also immediately alerted and two cops on motorcycle patrol in Nutmeg Street, Festival City, saw the other suspect escaping on the motorcycle heading in a northern direction on Nutmeg Street. The Police ranks gave chase and the suspect dropped the motorcycle, ran through an alleyway and made good his escape.

The motorcycle was removed and lodged at the East La Penitence Police Station.

Several persons were questioned, and statements were taken from the victims and the security guard.

Investigations continue.

