17-Y-O among 5 latest Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announcd that as of August 17, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 587.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Male 87 Demerara-Mahaica August 17 Male 84 Demerara-Mahaica August 17 Female 63 Mahaica-Berbice August 17 Male 17 Demerara-Mahaica August 16 Male 70 Demerara-Mahaica August 13

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 120 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total positive cases recorded to date to 23,795.

There are 15 persons in the ICU, 88 in institutional isolation, 980 in home isolation, and five in institutional quarantine.

The total recoveries stands at 22,125.