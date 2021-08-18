17-Y-O among 5 latest Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announcd that as of August 17, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 587.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Male
|87
|Demerara-Mahaica
|August 17
|Male
|84
|Demerara-Mahaica
|August 17
|Female
|63
|Mahaica-Berbice
|August 17
|Male
|17
|Demerara-Mahaica
|August 16
|Male
|70
|Demerara-Mahaica
|August 13
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 120 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total positive cases recorded to date to 23,795.
There are 15 persons in the ICU, 88 in institutional isolation, 980 in home isolation, and five in institutional quarantine.
The total recoveries stands at 22,125.