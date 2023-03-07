17 wells to be completed in Region One this year

Residents of Khan’s Hill and surrounding communities, Region One will soon benefit from improved access to potable water, as work on the new 8-inch well is advancing in the area.

The drilling of the well is being facilitated through the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) programme.

The government remains committed to its manifesto promise of providing every household with potable water.

Efforts are being made to expand the service to other areas. Notably, once the well can produce a minimum of 20 cubic metres per hour capacity, the service will be extended to supply Thomas Hill, Mabaruma Settlement, and the township area. This will be a major accomplishment for the government for the water service to be extended to those areas.

This will be the second time an 8-inch well is being drilled in the hinterland region. The first 8-inch well was drilled in Port Kaituma which was extremely successful.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal recently inspected ongoing works at the well site at Khan’s Hill.

“We are working steadfastly because, within two years, it is expected that the entire Region One must be 100 per cent coverage. I can also assure you for the Mabaruma municipality zone, we will achieve by the end of this year, 100 per cent coverage for everyone including Hobo Hill,” Minister Croal emphasised.

This, he said, has resulted in a significant increase in hinterland coverage to 75 per cent by the end of 2022.

“By the time we are finished this year, we will move the coverage of the hinterland to 89 per cent. 100 per cent access of water services to all riverine and hinterland communities are targeted and must be achieved by 2025,” the minister underlined.

As part of its target for Region One, approximately 17 wells will be completed in 2023, and some $250 million is budgeted to execute the construction of these wells.

Among the areas to benefit from the drilling of new wells include Manawarin, Waramuri, Haimakabra, Kamwatta, Koko, Parakeeis, Cabora, Karaburi, Wallaba, and Santa Rosa.

Additionally, new wells will be drilled in White Water, Yarakita, Kamwatta, Black Water Savannah, and Wauna in the Mabaruma sub-district.

The government has invested more than $2 billion in hinterland communities.

Some $1.4 billion will be spent this year to increase access to clean, safe water in hinterland communities in Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

Some $17.7 billion was allocated in this year’s budget to expand water systems and management.

