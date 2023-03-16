17 officers dismissed for breaching prison protocols – Director

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot today revealed that that 17 ranks were last year dismissed from the Guyana Prison Service for non-adherence to prison rules.

He made this announcement during the Senior Officers Conference of the Guyana Prison Service (GFS) which is hosted annually in an effort to promote better operations, create synergies at the managerial level, learn from past challenges and build coherent strategies.

“There were 17 ranks who were dismissed from the organisation for non-adherence to prison rules, seven retired, 20 resigned for greater employment opportunities while three would have died while serving the organisation,” the Prisons Director revelated.

With a staffing capacity of 601 officers, there is a current vacancy for 91 professionals in the prison service.

