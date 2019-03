Seventeen persons were arrested for touting while other minibus operators were also detained for various offences.

A team of officers attached to the Brickdam Police Station clamped down on the bus parks in Georgetown in a traffic enforcement exercise on Thursday and Friday.

Minibus operators were arrested for various offences such as having offensive weapons like knives and ice pickers, tint, breach of road services licence (amplifier set and equalizer in mini-bus), breach of road services licence (offensive words and designs on mini-bus) and defective tire.

After the exercise, the ranks took the opportunity to educate the drivers and conductors about the seriousness of these offences and advised them on issues such as seating capacity of a mini-bus, working attire, obstruction of traffic by Stabroek Market area, playing of loud or offensive music, speed limit, cleanliness of the interior of the mini-bus, paying of tickets, insurance of motor vehicles and adhering to all traffic laws and regulations.