160 new Covid-19 cases recorded

The country has recorded 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 15903.

There are 18 persons in the ICU, 113 in institutional isolation, 1876 in home isolation, and eight in institutional quarantine.

A total of 13545 persons have recovered while the death toll has climbed to 351 after two more persons who were infected died.

The latest fatalities are 52-year-old female from Region Three (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara) and 58-year-old male Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). They both died while receiving care at a medical facility.