16-Y-O stabbed to death at Albouystown

Jumal Parks, 16, of Non Pariel Street, Albouystown, Georgetown is now dead after he was stabbed multiple times about his body during an encounter with three men on Tuesday morning.

According to the teen’s brother Joseph Wright, the young man was working at wash bay in the community at about 09:00hrs, when three men showed up and called for him.

Wright said his brother’s boss went to the men and asked them what was the matter.

The trio reportedly told the businesswoman that they came to “brush” Parks because he had an altercation with one of their younger siblings.

INews understands that the woman begged the men not to do anything, since that was not the time and place to have a fight.

However, the suspects ignored her pleas.

“The banna them stay just so and start rushing he [Parks] and he run in some neighbour yard, and he run in somebody house, and them stab he. One to he left-side chest, and one to he left-side hand”, Wright recalled.

He is not sure whether his brother was stabbed by the trio or by an occupant of the house.

Nevertheless, Parks was subsequently taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.