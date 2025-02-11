16-Y-O remanded for murder of M&CC councillor

A 16-year-old boy has been remanded to prison for the murder of Georgetown City Councillor and businessman, 47-year-old Kyle Anthony Solomon.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the indictable charge was read to him. He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison. The case will continue on March 16.

The murder took place around 04:00h on February 5, 2025, near Solomon’s home in D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown, where he also operated a small shop. According to police reports, Solomon saw the teenager attempting to break into his shop and raised an alarm, causing the suspect to flee. Solomon pursued him, and during a confrontation, the teenager pulled a knife from his waist and stabbed him multiple times in the chest, lower abdomen, left rib, left arm, and left elbow. Solomon collapsed at the scene while the suspect escaped.

Days before the murder, Solomon’s shop had been broken into, and several items were stolen, including household supplies and cases of beer. He had recently restocked the shop when the suspect allegedly attempted to break in again.

Residents of the community reported that the teenager, who is known in the area, had been involved in previous incidents of theft. Witnesses stated that after hearing the confrontation, Solomon was heard questioning the suspect before he was fatally attacked.

Solomon was well-regarded in his constituency, representing Constituency Number 9 on the Georgetown Mayor and City Council. Residents described him as a dedicated councillor who frequently assisted those in need, helped with employment opportunities, and advocated for community development.

The teen was handed over to the police by his mother shortly after the incident.

--- ---