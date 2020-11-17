16 new Covid cases recorded; 10 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 16 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,890 as of November 17, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 140.The latest fatality is a 42-year-old male from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica).

According to the Ministry of Health, 10 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

60 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 100 in institutional isolation and 710 in home isolation.

To date 25,417 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 3,930 persons have been recovered from the virus.