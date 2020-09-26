16 new COVID-19 cases; 1,535 recoveries to date

The Ministry of Health has revealed that 16 new novel coronavirus cases were recorded, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,725.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard today, there are currently 1,120 active cases in the country. This includes 12 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and some 1,104 persons in isolation, that is, 232 in institutional isolation and the other 872 in home isolation.

There are also 82 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the death toll remains at 74, some 1,535 persons have so far recovered from the life-threatening disease – 45 more than the figure reported on Friday.

To date, over 13,400 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.

See below for today’s full COVID-19 dashboard: