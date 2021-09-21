16 homeless as fire guts East La Penitence houses

Some 16 persons are now homeless after a fire gutted their homes located at East La Penitence, Georgetown.

The fire began at around 14:30hrs and it is suspected to have been started by a four-year-old boy.

INews was told that there was a garbage fire in the yard of one of the houses and the child picked up a piece of paper which had some flames on it, and ventured into the house.

Whilst there, the flames from the paper ignited a larger fire on a mattress, which resulted in the building becoming engulfed.

That house was a flat house which belonged to Shevon Clarks, a Special Constable who resided with her three grandkids and two children. Clarks told this publication that she was sleeping when she was alerted of the fire. The woman only managed to save herself and the children. The house was completely gutted.

Meanwhile, the fire spread to a nearby house, a two-story structure, where her sister resided with her family. That sister, also a Special Constable, lived with her husband, six children, and two grandchildren.

That house was also completely destroyed by fire. Both sisters have been living that their respective locations for the past eight years.

Investigations are ongoing.