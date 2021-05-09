159 new COVID-19 cases detected

Some 159 more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 14,362.

This is according to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.

Active cases in the country have now gone up to 1,883 of which 16 are patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1,867 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

There are also 16 persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 12,154 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus, that is, 82 more recoveries than the previous day.

See below for today’s full updated COVID-19 Dashboard: