153 Rape cases recorded so far in 2021 – Police

65 murders committed from Jan-June

The Guyana Police Force on Thursday stated that up to the end of June 2021, it has recorded an 18.7 percent decrease in serious crimes compared to the similar period in 2020.

“Robbery under arms has seen a decrease of 36.3%, while there has been a 16.7% decrease in the offence of Murder with 65 such incidents unto June this year compared to 78 for the same period last year,” the Force added.

However, overall, at the end of June 2021, seven women have been the victims of murder compared to 20 for the corresponding period last year. Of the seven victims, six were killed during domestic related incidents.

While there have been decreases in other serious crimes for the period January to June this year in comparison to the similar period last year, the offence of Rape has seen an increase of 70% with figures of 90 last year compared to 153 this year.

In addition, some 112 fields, 89 acres of cannabis have been located and destroyed and 34 illegal firearms recovered by the police so far this year. These include 17 Pistols, eight Revolver and nine Shotguns.

“The fight continues as we interdict criminals and illegal arms and ammunition. The threats of illegal narcotics, domestic violence and trafficking in persons continue to plague the society and every effort will be maintained as we work assiduously to reduce these threats to society,” the Police stated.