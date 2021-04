A whopping 153 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This now takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country 11,527.

Of these, only 1,249 are currently active cases. These include ten patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the other 1,239 persons in isolation.

To date, some 10,015 persons have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Guyana.

The death toll is now at 263.