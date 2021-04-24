152 new COVID-19 cases; 16 in ICU

Some 152 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 12,600.

However, only 1619 of these are currently active cases. This includes 16 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1603 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

There are also 11 persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 10,702 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease in Guyana.

See below for today’s full updated COVD-19 Dashboard: