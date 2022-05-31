$150,000 one-off cash grants for fisherfolks – Pres. Ali announces

President Dr Irfaan Ali today announced a one-off cash grant to the tune of $150,000 for fisherfolks countrywide.

Just under 5,500 persons are expected to benefit from the initiative.

“From what he see, it’s approximately between 5,000 to 5,500 [registered fishermen]. That is the total number of persons who are working in this industry, who depend on this industry to sustain them,” President Ali said.

“As a direct help to these persons in the industry…we’re announcing an initiative for every single person I identified just now all across the country, that is, we’re going to help you with a one-off grant of $150,000 each. This is an immediate step that we are taking to make in direct transfer to you, to assist you in addition to all that we’re doing to expand the industry,” he added.

President Ali reminded that the government has implemented other measures intended to benefit the wider population – initiatives which also benefited fisherfolks.

He reasoned that this special additional measure is in light of the unique challenges being faced by fishermen, including the low catches they continue to experience.

“Notwithstanding all these interventions that we’ve made, we understand that at your household level, you still have immediate needs and you still have some immediate help that you require. I’m talking to fisherfolks all across the country,” President Ali posited.

“We want to always be in a position that we can help.”

Meanwhile, the Guyanese Head of State noted too that specific measures will be announced for persons involved in other economic sectors of the country.

“…you will hear other initiatives being announced that will help all the industries in Guyana,” President Ali expressed.