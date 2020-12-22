1,500 house lots to be distributed in Region Three

Some 1,500 residents of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are set to become landowners through the Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) ‘Dream Realised’ initiative.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal explained that the two-day event, which will be held at Leonora, WCD, will benefit residents from communities including Anna Catherina, Meten-Meer-Zorg and Cornelia Ida.

“A number of persons have been called from which we have pulled from our system. We want to encourage persons to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines when you arrive at the venue. That is why we are undertaking this activity over two days to allow as much persons to come as well as to have their adequate space,” Minister Croal said.

The Minister said the event will have a full staff complement prepared to deal with any queries or issues relating to lands in the region.

Over 1,000 Guyanese had received house lots when the Region Four leg of the exercise wrapped up at the Guyana National Stadium on Saturday.

“You would recognise that when we got into office, we had informed the nation that we have a huge backlog of over 70,000 active applicants waiting in the system, but thanks to His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali who has provided the necessary mechanism for us here at the Ministry of Housing and Water through the CH&PA to have lands available for allocation,” Minister Croal said.

The Ministry will be heading to East Berbice-Corentyne next Monday at University of Guyana, Tain Campus, Corentyne, where 2,000 Berbicians are expected to benefit from the outreach. (Extracted and Modified from DPI)