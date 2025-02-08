150 land titles for distribution to Fitz Hope residents today

The Ministry of Housing and Water is continuing its outreach in Linden, Region 10, and some 150 families of Fitz Hope are set to receive their land titles today.

Currently, a large crowd has gathered at the Watooka House where approximately 150 Certificates of Title will be distributed to landowners in Fitz Hope.

Additionally, persons will also have the opportunity to process and uplift their Agreements of Sale and sign up for Certificates of Title. The processing of documents will target specifically allottees in the Fitz Hope/ Conception, (Amelia’s Ward Phase 4) scheme.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, is leading today’s event, accompanied by the Director of Operations, Denise King Tudor, and staff from the Land Administration, Conveyance, and Community Development Departments in the ministry. The regional housing staff are also involved in this event.

In addition, representatives from Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) are present to respond to queries and guide individuals through the steps for new service connections.

This housing outreach commenced on Friday and saw more than 125 individuals receiving their Agreements of Sale and sign up for their Certificates of Title. These individuals had all been allocated residential lots in Fitzhope/Conception (Amelia’s Ward Phase 4).

Additionally, several attendees were able to collect their Certificates of Title, which they had previously signed up for.

