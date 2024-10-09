150 acres Hauraruni Housing development progressing

The government has begun infrastructure works at the Hauraruni housing development located on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway as part of its ongoing efforts to expand housing projects across the country. Today, Housing and Water Minister, the Collin Croal, visited the site to inspect the progress. Accompanying the Minister were Deputy Director of Projects, Intecaab Indarjeet, and other engineers overseeing the project.

The land, spanning 150 acres, was provided by the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission and is one of three designated sites for housing development along the Soesdyke Highway, with the other two being Silica City and Yarrowkabra. Land clearing and debushing have been completed, and the first phase of infrastructure tenders will open at the end of the month. An estimated $900 million will be expended for the first phase works.

The Minister also mentioned plans for constructing houses suitable for young professionals and other models tailored to the location, along with allocations of residential lots to interested individuals. There has been significant interest in these new housing development areas, with the aim to cater to settlements along the highway, including those that may need to be relocated.

