15-Y-O seriously injured after being crushed by truck at Grove; driver arrested

A 15-year-old girl is hospitalised with serious injuries after she was this morning crushed by a truck at Grove, East Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred at around 9:20hrs at the junction of the Grove Public Road and Kaneville/Samanta Point Main Access Road.

The girl, who was attempting to cross the road, was crushed by motor lorry GXX 1162 being driven by a 42-year-old man.

INews understands that the truck was proceeding south along the eastern driving lane on the Grove Public Road, in a line of vehicular traffic.

As the lorry approached the junction at Jimbo Bridge, the driver stopped behind another truck to allow vehicles to proceed west out of the Access Road.

As the lorry in front drove off, motor lorry GXX 1162 followed.

But in the process of doing so, the teenager started to cross the road.

As a result, the truck knocked her down and its front wheel subsequently crushed her.

Public-spirited citizens assisted the girl, who was was conveyed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

She was then referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where an emergency surgery was performed on her hip.

She is currently a patient at the hospital, suffering from a hip fracture and other injuries; her condition is regarded as serious but stable.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the truck and no trace of alcohol was detected.

Nevertheless, the driver was served with a notice of intended prosecution. He was also taken into custody.

