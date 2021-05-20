15-Y-O nabbed for attacking, robbing couple in Albouystown

A 30-year-old female security guard and her boyfriend were last evening attacked and robbed by two armed bandits at James Street, Albouystown.

At around 22:30h, the couple was walking along the street when the two perpetrators rode up on bicycles and confronted them.

One of the thieves pulled out a firearm from his pocket, pointed the weapon to the woman, demanding that she surrender her valuables.

Out of fear, the woman complied.

Her boyfriend and the other perpetrator started to fight, causing the armed bandit to discharge several rounds in the boyfriend’s direction.

The perpetrators then made good their escape.

No one was injured. The woman was robbed of her gold chain valued $35,000 and a cellphone worth $17,000.

Police were alerted and checks were made at a residence on the said street where a 15-year-old suspect was found.

Police said the suspect’s mother was instructed to have her son report to the Ruimveldt Police Station pending investigation.

Checks were made for the second perpetrator but he was not found.