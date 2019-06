A 15-year-old lad was Wednesday night found dead on the Charity Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

He has been identified as Rayanzo Glasgow of Charity New Housing Scheme.

His body was discovered by a car driver, who was on his way home when he spotted the body lying in a pool of blood near the Charity Primary School.

The body was taken to the Onderneeming Funeral Home where a postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.