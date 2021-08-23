15-Y-O chopped to forehead during row with student

A 15-year-old male student was on Saturday evening chopped to his forehead with a cutlass during a row with a fellow male student.

The incident occurred at around 20:30hrs on Wallace Street, Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice.

Reports are that the victim was heading to a nearby shop when he was confronted by the suspect.

The duo got involved in an argument but the suspect left and subsequently returned with a cutlass.

The suspect reportedly chopped the 15-year-old to the forehead, causing him to receive injuries.

The victim was later picked up by his father who took him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was treated and admitted a patient in a stable condition.

The suspect was contacted and escorted to Central Police Station where he was placed into custody pending investigation.