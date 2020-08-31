15-Y-O charged for killing family members

A 15-year-old lad was today slapped with two murder charges in relation to the deaths of two of his family members, including a three-year-old child.

The young man appeared via Skype at the Charity Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship Annette Singh and was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on August 13, 2020, at Bat Creek Upper Pomeroon River, Essequibo, he murdered Ramdatt Singh.

It was further alleged that on August 14, 2020, he murdered three-year-old Kissoon Williams.

He was remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre until September 21, 2020.

On the day in question, the teenager reportedly went berserk and stabbed Ramdatt to death. He then turned the knife on his two sisters and three children.

They were all rushed to the hospital where Ramdatt was pronounced dead while the others were admitted. The three-year-old eventually succumbed his injuries.

After committing the act, the teen fled the area. However, he was later found and arrested in the presence of his father.

A search was conducted on the teen and police found stab wounds to the chest and a cut around his neck.

The teen had confessed that he attempted to take his own life.