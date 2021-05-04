15 persons arrested in Bartica for failing to wear masks

The Police in Bartica, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have arrested 15 persons for failing to wear masks while out in public.

The arrests were made on Monday during a COVID-19 measures enforcement exercise. Police said that it commenced just about 19:00h and ended at 00:00h.

Several shops and liquor restaurants were visited and observed to be closed in keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines.

The 15 persons arrested were all placed on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on the following dates:

Name of Offender Occupation Address Court Date
Lailina Dos Santos Unemployed Second Avenue, Bartica May 14, 2021
John Felix Miner Third Avenue, Bartica May 13, 2021
Bhangony Garcia Unemployed Fourth Avenue, Bartica May 12, 2021
Jobanny Pereira Miner Fifth Avenue, Bartica May 14, 2021
Daniel Moses Porter Mongrippa Hill, Bartica May 14, 2021
Betzy Blanco Unemployed Second Avenue, Bartica May 13, 2021
Magaiva Gonsalves GNBS Inspector Byderabo Road, Bartica May 12, 2021
Reon Jacobs Sales Clerk Fourth Avenue, Bartica May 12, 2021
Dane Philander Goldsmith Second Avenue, Bartica May 12, 2021
Halimina Baksh Businesswoman Fourth Avenue, Bartica May 12, 2021
Casidla Henry Unemployed First Avenue, Bartica May 13, 2021
Alpha Evans Businessman First Avenue, Bartica May 13, 2021
Cros Knights Salesman Second Avenue, Bartica May 12, 2021
Rosanny Caracia Housewife First Avenue, Bartica May 13, 2021
Kevin Havercombe Businessman Colidgen East Coast Demerara May 12, 2021

 

 

