15 persons arrested in Bartica for failing to wear masks

The Police in Bartica, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have arrested 15 persons for failing to wear masks while out in public.
The arrests were made on Monday during a COVID-19 measures enforcement exercise. Police said that it commenced just about 19:00h and ended at 00:00h.
Several shops and liquor restaurants were visited and observed to be closed in keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines.
The 15 persons arrested were all placed on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on the following dates:
|Name of Offender
|Occupation
|Address
|Court Date
|Lailina Dos Santos
|Unemployed
|Second Avenue, Bartica
|May 14, 2021
|John Felix
|Miner
|Third Avenue, Bartica
|May 13, 2021
|Bhangony Garcia
|Unemployed
|Fourth Avenue, Bartica
|May 12, 2021
|Jobanny Pereira
|Miner
|Fifth Avenue, Bartica
|May 14, 2021
|Daniel Moses
|Porter
|Mongrippa Hill, Bartica
|May 14, 2021
|Betzy Blanco
|Unemployed
|Second Avenue, Bartica
|May 13, 2021
|Magaiva Gonsalves
|GNBS Inspector
|Byderabo Road, Bartica
|May 12, 2021
|Reon Jacobs
|Sales Clerk
|Fourth Avenue, Bartica
|May 12, 2021
|Dane Philander
|Goldsmith
|Second Avenue, Bartica
|May 12, 2021
|Halimina Baksh
|Businesswoman
|Fourth Avenue, Bartica
|May 12, 2021
|Casidla Henry
|Unemployed
|First Avenue, Bartica
|May 13, 2021
|Alpha Evans
|Businessman
|First Avenue, Bartica
|May 13, 2021
|Cros Knights
|Salesman
|Second Avenue, Bartica
|May 12, 2021
|Rosanny Caracia
|Housewife
|First Avenue, Bartica
|May 13, 2021
|Kevin Havercombe
|Businessman
|Colidgen East Coast Demerara
|May 12, 2021