In the last 24 hours, some 15 new novel coronavirus cases were detected in Guyana.

This now takes active cases in the country to 619 including one patient in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home (594) or institutional (24) isolation.

One other person is also in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country remains at 1271 while the total number of recovered cases has gone up to 67,917.