15 months later: Family still searching for answers about men missing at sea

It has been some 15 months since Hazrat Razack, a 59-year-old fisherman, and three others, went missing at sea, leaving their families with a void that no amount of time or distance can fill.

Despite the uncertainty, the family remains hopeful, continuing to search for answers and clinging to the hope that their loved ones will return.

Razack, a dedicated fisherman for more than four decades, went missing after leaving local shores on Thursday, November 16, 2023, along with his uncle, Cicile Persaud, the captain of their boat, and two other crew members, Vickram Singh and Worrin Yipsam.

They were on a mission to deliver a battery and alternator to a boat that had broken down.

The group was expected back by Saturday, but when the boat that was in distress returned without them on Monday, the family’s worst fears began to take shape.

The family has been in a constant state of uncertainty ever since, said Hazena Bahadur, the daughter of the missing fisherman.

In the days following their disappearance, the family launched an immediate search. A family member took a boat to the location where they were believed to be, but after encountering mechanical issues, they were forced to return.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard was alerted, and both air and water searches were conducted. While a possible sighting of the boat was reported, by the time authorities arrived, the vessel was no longer there. Eventually, the search was called off.

As the months passed, the family’s frustration grew. The family said they also tried to reach out to authorities in neighbouring Venezuela, asking for assistance in locating the missing men, but received no response.

“We just want confirmation,” said Hazena. “Every day, we hope for news.” The emotional toll on the family has been immense.

Hazena’s mother, Amrita Razack, who has been married to Hazrat for over 40 years, has remained strong for the sake of their children and grandchildren. However, the absence of her husband has left an irreplaceable gap in her life.

The pain is also felt by Hazrat’s grandchildren, especially 12-year-old Sophia, who shared an inseparable bond with her grandfather. Hazena recalls howher father would take Sophia everywhere, just as he did with her when she was a child.

“My dad and I had a great relationship, he was the best father in the world. He was a loving, kind, hardworking and caring person. We miss him a lot,” Hazena grieved.

“It’s the hardest around birthday time without him and spending two Christmases without him was not easy,” she disclosed.

Though the Coast Guard’s search has officially ended, the family continues to push for further investigation, hoping to find answers that have eluded them for over a year. They are urging the authorities to conduct a final search.

“We just want closure,” Hazena said.

But as the months turn into years, the Razack family remains resolute in their determination to find the missing men.

--- ---