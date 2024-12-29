15 months after husband’s death: “I am an old person, I don’t know what to do” – Widow

A Corentyne pensioner is finding it difficult to cope with the loss of her husband some 15 months after he was allegedly hit by a minibus being driven by a police officer and killed.

Making matters worse is the fact that the police have not prosecuted the officer even though he drove away and failed to report the accident until the wife reported it.

On October 26, 2022, 73-year-old Walter Jaundoo of Kilturn Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) was reportedly hit by a minibus being driven by a police corporal and died on November 2, 2022.

The incident occurred at Begal Farm, Corentyne. Jaundoo had just sold watermelons to the 51-year-old police corporal from his farm and was riding home when he was hit.

The pensioner was left lying on the hot, sandy road until someone passed by and saw him and reported him to his wife.

His wife Jinette Jaundoo in recounting the event which occurred more than one year ago, told this publication that she was able to speak with Jaundoo after taking him to the hospital.

It was after getting information that she made a report to the police and the corporal was arrested. However, to date, no charges have been implemented.

In fact, the 72-year-old widow said officers never went to the hospital to get a statement from her husband nor have any approached her for a statement since he passed away.

Now, she said it is difficult to make ends meet and there has been no justice.

“I have to live off of my own because I have no one to maintain me. I depend on my pension; just that,” she explained.

Apart from his watermelon farm, Jaundoo also planted rice and fished.

“None of the workers want to go and work the farm and it leave down and taken over with grass. The boat that he use to go fishing with, leave and sink and I had to sell the engine,” the widow who lives with her 20-year-old grandson who suffers with a heart condition said.

“I hear that they say that the story done, so I didn’t go and look after the story after because they is police.”

Jaundoo while noting that she has never made enquiries, said she has never been visited by a police officer or had submitted a statement.

“I am an old person; I don’t know what to do.”

The accident left Jaundoo with a broken leg, a perforated lung, and injuries to the heart and liver.

The couple had been together for 15 years. According to the grieving widow, she is still waiting for justice.

“They came to me and asked for us to settle the story and I agree because ah say my husband done dead… They came a few times but I did expect that my husband would have died and then he died…and I told them that they have to wait until my husband bury and after he bury, they never come back and tell me anything,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Police had stated that Jaundoo was hit by a minibus bearing registration number, BHH 2939 and that the matter was being investigated back in October 2022.

“When me and my son went and report the incident, they say that they would send a police from New Amsterdam to take a statement from him and no police never went to the hospital to take a statement from him.

--- ---