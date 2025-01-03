15 contractors terminated by Housing Ministry

The Ministry of Housing has terminated the services of 15 delinquent contractors following complaints of substandard works and failure to meet project terms and deadlines regarding the construction of young professional homes in several communities.

This was disclosed during a press conference on Friday by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal. He said the contractors were engaged in December on concerns relating to their projects.

“Some of those complaints are legitimate and where requires termination, we have been doing this,” he noted.

The Minister pointed out that the average cost for one of the young professional houses is at $24 million, and this does not leave much room for a large profit margin.

However, he said “we go through a tender process and that’s what they’ve committed to [and] they commit to build to that” cost and specification.

“If you take that same design and you try building for yourself, it will pose a challenge,” he told reporters.

Some of the housing areas within which contractors were terminated are La Bonne Intention (LBI) on the East Coast of Demerara as well as some communities on the East Bank of Demerara.

