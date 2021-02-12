$15.3B for Guyana Police Force

The Guyana Police Force will benefit from a provision of $15.3B in Budget 2021.

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh, as he moved on to matters in the security sector, noted that the GPF has been long plagued with issues including that of lack of trust and slow response time.

Of the amounts allotted, he said some $300M will go towards the expansion of the Force’s land and water fleets across the country.

Sums have also been budgeted for the enhancement of the Community Policing Groups, which he noted is an effective component of the GPF.

Additionally, some $830M has been set aside of the rehabilitation, maintenance and construction of police stations across the country.