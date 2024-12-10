148 graduate from N/A School of Nursing

The New Amsterdam School of Nursing, situated in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), marked a historic moment on Monday with the graduation of 148 students.

The ceremony, hosted by the Ministry of Health’s Health Sciences Education department, celebrated the students’ hard work and dedication in three critical healthcare fields: Professional Nursing, Midwifery, and Nursing Assistant Programmes.

Over the last few months, they underwent extensive training, equipping them with the skills necessary to deliver high-quality healthcare services across Guyana. Their achievement symbolizes their perseverance and dedication to serving their communities during a time of growing demand for healthcare professionals.

Delivering the keynote address was Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony, who underscored the essential role of nurses, midwives, and nursing assistants in bolstering the country’s healthcare system. He lauded the graduates for their resilience and emphasised the significance of lifelong learning in the medical field.

“We want people to start thinking of a career in medicine where persons are constantly learning as changes continue,” the Minister said.

He further highlighted the Government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare, announcing the introduction of specialised nursing training programs alongside the development of a new state-of-the-art hospital.

“For this graduating batch, I want you to think about how you can take the next step to pursue a specialized programme,” Dr. Anthony urged. He also encouraged graduates to consider academic careers while emphasising the need for qualified faculty to train future healthcare professionals.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the Health Sciences Division, Chandroutie Persaud, extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduates and urged them to embrace professionalism, compassion, and excellence in their careers. She also expressed gratitude to the lecturers, mentors, and families who supported the students during their challenging journey.

“This is a proud moment for all of us. You are the future of healthcare in Guyana. We expect you to serve with dignity and to always strive for quality in your work,” Persaud said.

The ceremony featured emotional moments as graduates reflected on their journey and expressed appreciation to their instructors and families. Several graduates were recognised for outstanding academic and clinical performance, receiving awards for their exemplary contributions to their respective programmes.

The Ministry of Health remains steadfast in its commitment to building a robust healthcare workforce by investing in training, infrastructure, and capacity-building initiatives. This cohort’s graduation reflects the success of the decentralised nursing programmes being offered by the Health Ministry.

The New Amsterdam School of Nursing’s legacy as a premier institution continues to grow, producing skilled and compassionate professionals who are ready to make a meaningful impact in their communities. The Ministry of Health celebrates this remarkable achievement and looks forward to the graduates’ contributions to improving the nation’s healthcare system.

