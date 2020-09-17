Decomposed body found in Corentnye house

The partially decomposed body of a man was Wednesday morning discovered in a house at Number 71 Village, Corentnye.

He has since been identified as 45-year-old Ramesh Dhamraj.

His daughter explained that her father would normally call her on a regular basis, but over the past week, there had been no communication between the two.

As such, she decided to make a visit to his home on Wednesday morning, when she discovered his body.

Dhanraj, who had been living at the location for the past year, was last seen alive on Sunday by villagers.

He had been the caretaker for the building which after the owners closed the business and migrated.

He had been doing add jobs around the village to make a living.

Police are investigating.