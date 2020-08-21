Partially decomposed body of Guyanese fisherman found floating in Suriname

The partially decomposed body of a Guyanese fisherman was on Thursday pulled from a river in Suriname.

Dead is 53-year-old Kennard Venkat Veerasammy called “Kata” of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Reports are that Veerasammy was at the time in a fishing boat at Port Nieu Foto, Suriname, when he slipped and fell overboard. One of his crew members reportedly jumped overboard holding on to a rope which was tied to the boat. However, it did not have enough length to reach the drowning man.

Surinamese Police were told that Veerasammy went under the water before anyone could get to him and did not resurface.

His body was seen on Wednesday afternoon floating a short distance away. The body has since been retrieved and is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Veerasammy, who has been a fisherman since the age of 17, left Guyana on August 3, from the fishing port at Number 66 Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

He had since made one trip to sea from Port Nieu Foto and returned. On Monday the crew was preparing to go to sea for a two-week stint before returning to Guyana. Authorities in Suriname are currently conducting an investigation.

Veeresammy leaves a wife, four children and seven siblings.