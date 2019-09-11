141 deaths by suicide recorded last year

Local authorities have recorded 141 deaths caused by suicide last year, representing a significant decline for Guyana.

This is according to Director of the Mental Health Unit, Dr Util Richmond-Thomas who said there were 184 deaths by suicide in 2017.

Dr Richmond-Thomas said young people between the ages of 20 and 25 accounted for the most suicide deaths during 2017 and 2018.

During a programme held in observation of World Suicide Prevention Day Tuesday, the Mental Health Unit Director revealed the most prevalent methods used in Guyana among other statistics regarding the scourge.

Males, she pointed out, die more frequently as a result of suicide.

Statistics show that 69% of suicide cases were men in 2017 which climbed to 83% in 2018.

Dr Richmond-Thomas also provided suicide statistics based on ethnicities.

But despite the numbers, Chief Medical Officer Dr Shamdeo Persaud emphasised that suicide and related issues can affect anyone.

Meanwhile, persons who were unsuccessful in their suicide attempts are being provided with assistance.

Suicide Prevention Hotline

Telephone numbers (+592) 223-0001, 223-0009, 600-7896, 623-4444,

Email: [email protected]

BBM PINS: 2BE55649, 2BE56020

Twitter: guyanaagency, WhatsApp: +592-600-7896, 592- 623-4444

FaceBook: Guyana Interagency Suicide Prevention Help Line