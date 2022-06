The Ministry of Health has reported that a whopping 140 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Active cases in Guyana are now at 848 including two patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home (16) or institutional (830) isolation.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1249, while the total number of recovered cases here went up to 64,738.