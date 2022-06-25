140 inmates complete training in various fields

A total of 140 inmates from the Lusignan and Mazaruni Prisons have graduated after completing training courses in various programmes aimed at preparing them for reintegration into society.

The areas of training were agriculture, tailoring, animal husbandry, apiary culture, carpentry, joinery, literacy, art and craft, leather craft and culinary arts.

In his remarks at the graduation ceremony held today at the Cecil Kilkenny Training School in Lusignan, Director of Prions Nicklon Elliot said the Prison Service has an obligation to provide prisoners with skills to facilitate their reintegration into society.

“Effective rehabilitation programmes within the prisons are important. Not only do they teach inmates a sense of self-worth, but they can also help inmates acquire new skills that can be applied to starting a new life following their release from prison and provide purposeful life goals,” Elliot said.

According to the Prison Director, he remains confident that as the prison infrastructure continues to be developed, more inmates will benefit from such rehabilitative training.

Elliot further made it clear that rehabilitation of prisoners is an ongoing process.

Senior Superintendent of Prisons (ag), Deoraj Gyandat said the Prison Service continues to adequately prepare inmates whether it is with skill or educational training so that when they are released back into society, they are productive citizens.

Meanwhile, at the Mazaruni Prison Graduation, which occurred simultaneously, the Officer in Charge Prisoners’ Welfare and Corrections echoed similar sentiments to those inmates.

“I wish to congratulate you all and assure you The Government of Guyana and the Guyana Prison Service remains committed to rehabilitation, hence the variety of programs being made available across the various locations. Your commitment to these programs are noted and we are proud that you’re making this step to reform yourself,” she said.

Mrs Bristol-Grant further stated that a total of 600 inmates have completed training thus far, with an additional 172 currently in the final weeks of classes.

Senior Superintendent of Prisons Alexander Hopkinson expressed his hope that the inmates will continue to take advantage of these opportunities and encourage others to do the same.

“Now that you have completed this journey more is expected of you,” he said.

Relatives of the 140 inmates, who participated in the training, were present at both venues to show their support.