14-year-old arraigned for friend’s murder

The 14-year-old who murdered his friend in Matthews Ridge, North West District Region 1 (Barima-Waini) last week was arraigned for heinous crime when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates Courts on Tuesday.

The teen stood before Magistrate Faith McGusty and was not required to plea to the indictable charge which stated that on June 27, 2019 at Matthews Ridge, he murdered Joseph Bumbury.

It was reported that the now dead 14-year-old and his cousin were imbibing alcohol at a popular shop in Matthews Ridge when they were attacked by suspect. Bumbury was dealt several punches about his body.

However, upon seeing this, his cousin who is also a minor intervened but was also attacked by the knife wielding youth causing injuries to his hand.

Nevertheless, the suspect continued his attack on the now dead teenager by stabbing him several times to his chest and hand. After committing the act, he escaped.

The teen was rushed to the Matthews Ridge Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Detectives later arrested and charged him for murder after he confessed to murder. He also led detectives to an area where the murder weapon was hidden.

The matter was adjourned for July 3 for assignment by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.